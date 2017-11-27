Essential Phone drops to $399 for Cyber Monday

Another month, another Essential discount. In October, the company — spearheaded by Android creator Andy Rubin — slashed the price of its first phone to $499, and today it's been dropped to an even more tempting $399. That price-tag also nets you a 360-degree camera module — an accessory that normally adds another $180 to your bill. As The Verge notes, the deal is available exclusively on Amazon and is no doubt a Cyber Monday special. The usual drawbacks apply -- in short, the camera is a bit rubbish and there's no headphone jack -- but for the price you would be hard pushed to find a device that looks as good. The OnePlus 5T, for instance, costs $499 and the Google LG-made Pixel 2 starts at $649.