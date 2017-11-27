Android 8.1 final preview enables the Pixel 2's custom camera chip

The 8.1 release also includes acceleration for machine learning through TensorFlow Lite, performance improvements for Android Go phones and a host of minor tweaks. Logically, this last preview also stamps out a host of bugs from before.

If you want to experiment, the new release will roll out to Android Beta Program members over the next few days. And if you'd rather play it safe? Google is still on track to push the finished release to Pixel and Nexus owners starting in December. Yes, you'll have had to wait up to two months to make full use of the PIxel 2's hardware, but it'll be hard to complain too much when this will widen access to Google's unique image processing techniques.