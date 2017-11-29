'Destiny 2' gets a Ghost Alexa skill and replica speaker

If that doesn't sound slightly convoluted in itself, you can also pre-order a $90 Ghost replica speaker that syncs with an Amazon Echo device to carry out your bidding. The perks include responses from the Ghost himself, Nolan North (unfortunately, there's no Peter Dinklage option for fans of the first game), with over a thousand custom responses.

The Ghost speaker will ship on December 19th (but you'll have to be fast as the limited edition replica is only available for the next three hours), while the Alexa skill is out now. Judging by its announcement, it seems Amazon wants devs to create more video game skills, as it looks to tap into the lucrative gaming market.