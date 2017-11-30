Congressman receives death threat over net neutrality

The FCC is set to vote on its plan to remove net neutrality protections on December 14th and as that day gets closer, things are getting heated. A 28-year-old Syracuse man is now facing federal charges for a call he allegedly made to Representative John Katko wherein he threatened the congressman and his family's lives. A voicemail was left on Katko's office phone that said, "Listen Mr. Katko, if you support net neutrality, I will support you. But if you don't support net neutrality, I will find you and your family and I will kill... you ... all. Do you understand? I will literally find all... of ... you and your progeny and just wipe you from the face of the earth." The caller also went on to say that net neutrality was more important that US defense, free speech and healthcare and that it is "literally the basis of the new society."