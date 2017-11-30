David Fincher's 'Mindhunter' will return for season 2 on Netflix

David Fincher's first show for Netflix may have run into serious trouble, but his second is faring better. The streaming service has renewed the serial killer drama Mindhunter (which is also produced by Charlize Theron) for a second season less than two months after its mid-October debut. This wasn't a complete surprise when the show premiered to reviews that were almost entirely positive, but it's still good to hear if you can't get enough of open case investigations. There's no mention of a premiere date so far.