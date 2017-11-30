Essential Phone joins the portrait mode photo party

These new features were announced when the speed-focused patch was released in October. At least Essential recognizes that its camera is far from perfect and seems intent to keep tweaking things until they're right, though. You can judge the results of today's patch for yourself below.

We're excited to roll out a new camera update that includes portrait mode, reduced compression to improve image quality, and more. Download the update here: https://t.co/zXoZ765GHF pic.twitter.com/rCFJlLCYAm — Essential (@essential) November 30, 2017