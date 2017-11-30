Google Home can now do two things at the same time

Google Assistant on your Google Home is going to get a lot more useful this week. The AI butler has recently been updated to support commands that have up to two conditions. Meaning, now you can tell your smart speaker to do things like the bump the temperature in your kids' room and start playing Slayer's "South of Heaven" in there as a lullaby. Or, if you'd rather set the mood in your living room rather than give your offspring nightmares, you could ask Assistant to dim the smart lights and start streaming something from Google Play on your TV. CNET notes that making a query with more than a pair of requests doesn't work.