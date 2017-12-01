Show More Results

Image credit: SpaceX
SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy will carry Musk's Tesla Roadster to Mars

While playing David Bowie's 'Space Oddity.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
3m ago in Space
SpaceX

SpaceX chief Elon Musk has revealed the new schedule for Falcon Heavy's maiden flight: the company is aiming to send it to the Martian orbit next month from the same launch pad where Apollo 11 took off. The business magnate has also divulged that Falcon 9's more powerful sibling will carry his personal midnight cherry Tesla Roadster to space. While playing David Bowie's Space Oddity, of course. Musk expects his Roadster to remain in deep space for a billion year -- unless Falcon Heavy blows up on its way to the red planet.

While it would be spectacular to see SpaceX's heavy-lift rocket ferry a Tesla to Mars next month, it may be best to temper your expectations. The company pushed back Heavy's maiden flight more than once: it was originally gunning for a summer launch but eventually moved it to November. On the last day of November, SpaceX announced that it had to push the launch back yet again to next year.

Company reps previously spoke of how difficult it is to build such a large rocket powered by three Falcon 9 cores. Musk said at a press conference earlier this year that Heavy might not even make it to orbit the first time it leaves the atmosphere. If that's the case, we'll bet he's already made peace with the possibility of his Roadster blowing up into a million pieces.

