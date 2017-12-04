FCC will help New York investigate fake net neutrality comments

Schneiderman and FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel also joined the 28 Senators calling on the FCC to delay the net neutrality vote until it can conduct a review of the comments. It's "unacceptable" that theFCC is planning to scrap net neutrality based on "corrupted" comments and an alleged denial of service attack, Rosenworcel said.

While this is a positive sign, we wouldn't count on the FCC providing as much help as New York would like, let alone acting on the investigation or delaying the vote until that investigation is over. Chairman Ajit Pai has made it clear that he intends to gut net neutrality regardless of public objections, and it's doubtful that he'll have a change of heart even if it's clear that most authentic comments reject his plans.