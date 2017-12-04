Uber joins public transport group to win back city trust

Uber's devil-may-care attitude to, uh, pretty much everything has managed to put noses out of joint all across the globe. Its new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, is hoping to build some bridges that Travis Kalanick burned by making peace with local transport providers. Consequently, the outfit is signing up with the International Association of Public Transport, an advocacy industry group for public transport providers. Its membership includes Transport for London, which recently revoked Uber's license to operate in the city.
This new-found spirit of co-operation will be fostered with a series of training sessions designed around fixing the beginning and end of people's daily journeys. In addition, Uber's Andrew Salzberg told Reuters that the company is pledging to both work better with infrastructure providers and reduce congestion. Specifically, that Uber will somehow encourage people to adopt shared modes of transport rather than going it alone. That sort of talk is, unfortunately, pretty cheap, but given how low Uber's reputation is right now, cities and regulators are hoping the company will now begin to turn over a new leaf.