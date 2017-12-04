Uber joins public transport group to win back city trust

This new-found spirit of co-operation will be fostered with a series of training sessions designed around fixing the beginning and end of people's daily journeys. In addition, Uber's Andrew Salzberg told Reuters that the company is pledging to both work better with infrastructure providers and reduce congestion. Specifically, that Uber will somehow encourage people to adopt shared modes of transport rather than going it alone. That sort of talk is, unfortunately, pretty cheap, but given how low Uber's reputation is right now, cities and regulators are hoping the company will now begin to turn over a new leaf.