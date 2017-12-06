The Morning After: Wednesday, December 6th 2017

Thanks to mobile CPUs.'Always Connected' Windows 10 PCs have 20 hours of battery life

Late last year, Microsoft announced plans to make Windows 10 work on ARM CPUs -- usually used in phones and tablets -- and now we've seen the first real devices. The HP Envy x2 and the ASUS NovaGo both have Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chips inside, but run all your usual Windows programs. The best part is that, just like phones, they're instantly on and promise incredible battery life. Plus, AMD is getting in on the trick.

Ooops.How not to store your bitcoin

Some finicky software, a broken laptop and the skyrocketing value of bitcoin combine to make for one epic tale.

Here we go again.Google is blocking YouTube on Amazon's Echo Show and Fire TV

Amazon only recently brought YouTube back to its Echo Show, and now Google says it will block the company's devices again. Google is ticked off because Amazon isn't selling some of its hardware or making Prime Video work with Cast, putting the two at odds.We'll see who blinks first (or ever).

Yes, we know you would rather use microSD.Samsung's 512GB chip will put PC-like storage in your phone

So many podcasts.

Choose whatever carrier you like.Apple's iPhone X is available unlocked and SIM-free in the US

If you're paying $1,000 or more for a new handset, you should be able to choose your network at will, and now you can.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.