Pirate simulator 'Sea of Thieves' hits Xbox on March 20th

Oh, and the game is also getting a custom translucent purple controller with laser etched "barnacles." It's oddly reminiscent of the Atomic Purple N64 Nintendo released near the end of that console's life-cycle. It's fitting considering Rare used to make games exclusively for the house that Mario built.

So far, there have been multiple alpha tests for the game (deadline to sign up for the most recent one was December 1st), which is a good sign. It's Rare's first stab at something along the lines of Destiny, and there are a ton of moving pieces here. Perhaps unfairly, Sea of Thieves has a lot riding on it. It's Rare's most ambitious game to date, sure, but Microsoft desperately needs a hit as well. And for that hit to not be Forza, Gears of War or Halo related. No pressure here, folks.