Uber loses another operating licence in the UK

In the meantime, the council has suspended Uber's licence because it "failed to respond to requests, made by our licensing team, about the management of Uber." The decision was made last Friday (November 29th) and comes into effect on December 18th. Uber says it didn't receive any of these requests, however, because the council sent their letters to an incorrect address. "We hope this administrative error can be quickly resolved so we can continue serving tens of thousands of riders and drivers in Sheffield," an Uber spokesperson said. Sheffield City Council is standing firm, though, while its licensing department assesses the new application.

Uber can appeal the suspension if its new licence is denied. During the appeal process, it would be able to continue operating in the city.

The suspension follows a similar ruling by Transport for London (TfL) in September. The regulator said it was due to "a lack of corporate responsibility" in key areas including "greyball" and how it reports serious criminal offences. Uber has appealed the decision and a first hearing is expected to take place on December 11th. At the same time, Uber is fighting a legal battle over the classification of its drivers, which critics say should be entitled to additional benefits. It's also challenging a decision that would force private hire drivers in London to take extensive English tests.

Oh, and a number of high-profile executives are leaving the company. All told, there's plenty to keep Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi busy.