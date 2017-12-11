Google reveals all the Android Wear watches getting Oreo

The list is mainly made up of smartwatches from fashion brands, such as Louis Vuitton, while older Android Wear devices and the Asus ZenWatch 3 have been left out for now -- among them the LG Watch R, and the original Huawei Watch and 2nd gen Moto 360/Sport from 2015 (as noted by 9to5Google). Getting stuck on Nougat doesn't bode well for those that didn't make the cut.

Android Wear Oreo(8.0) update is already available in the following watches:

Fossil Q Venture

LG Watch Sport

Louis Vuitton Tambour

Michael Kors Sofie

Montblanc Summit

Watches that are currently pursuing the Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update:

Casio PRO TREK Smart WSD-F20

Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch

Diesel Full Guard

Emporio Armani Connected

Fossil Q Control

Fossil Q Explorist

Fossil Q Founder 2.0

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Wander

Gc Connect

Guess Connect

Huawei Watch 2

Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch

LG Watch Style

Michael Kors Access Bradshaw

Michael Kors Access Dylan

Michael Kors Access Grayson

Misfit Vapor

Mobvoi Ticwatch S & E

Movado Connect

Nixon Mission

Polar M600

TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45

Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You

ZTE Quartz