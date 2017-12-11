Google reveals all the Android Wear watches getting Oreo

Google left us in the dark for a bit as to which Android Wear smartwatches are getting Oreo. Thankfully, just a few days after its official arrival, we're getting the lowdown on device upgrades. Aside from the LG Watch Sport, which was spotted with Oreo last week, an additional four smartwatches are getting the Android bump (peep the full list below). The update brings with it some technical modifications, including vibration strength settings for notifications, touch lock, and battery-saving enhancements.
The list is mainly made up of smartwatches from fashion brands, such as Louis Vuitton, while older Android Wear devices and the Asus ZenWatch 3 have been left out for now -- among them the LG Watch R, and the original Huawei Watch and 2nd gen Moto 360/Sport from 2015 (as noted by 9to5Google). Getting stuck on Nougat doesn't bode well for those that didn't make the cut.
Android Wear Oreo(8.0) update is already available in the following watches:
Fossil Q Venture
Michael Kors Sofie
Watches that are currently pursuing the Android Wear Oreo (8.0) update:
Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch
Fossil Q Control
Fossil Q Explorist
Fossil Q Founder 2.0
Fossil Q Marshal
Fossil Q Wander
Gc Connect
Hugo BOSS BOSS Touch
Michael Kors Access Grayson
Polar M600
TAG Heuer Tag Connected Modular 45
Tommy Hilfiger 24/7 You