Instagram's latest test adds recommended posts to your feed

Instagram is testing a new feature that would add posts you might like to your main feed. The Verge reports that this "Recommended for You" section would include posts that your friends have liked or posts that Instagram's algorithm thinks you might enjoy. Instagram users can already see what their friends like by looking in the "Following" section in Notifications, but this would shuffle some of that into the main feed.
Instagram has introduced quite a few changes of late with more potentially on the way. Last week, it launched its Story archive and Story Highlights features and as of today, users can follow hashtags. Other ongoing tests include one for a native Regram button, an iOS beta app and a Closest Friends list through which you can selectively share photos and videos.
Last year, Instagram began reordering users' feed based on algorithms rather than arranging them chronologically -- something that not every user loves. Twitter has also toyed with putting others' likes in your timeline through both a "You may also like" recommendation section and by adding other users' likes right into your feed. Those haven't always gone over so well either, so it will be interesting to see how these Instagram changes land with its users.