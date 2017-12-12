The Morning After: Tuesday, December 12th 2017

Have faith?Ataribox pre-orders start this week, without any game details

We don't have a price, release date or list of game titles for this retro console, but discounted pre-orders will start this week. Want to be first in line? Sign up on the site for an email alert and keep an eye on your inbox.

Clear as mud.Hypocrisy at the FCC and the illusion of transparency

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai trumpets "transparency" at every turn, but only the telecoms seem satisfied by his explanations.

Everything new to watch this week.What's on TV: 'Mr. Robot' and 'PUBG'

This week, it's time for the season-three finale of Mr. Robot, and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds just launched in the preview program on Xbox One. You can also keep an eye out for the Okami HD remaster, Yooka-Laylee on Switch and Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

Social media stardom is harder than it looks.I tried (and failed) to become an Instagram guru

The rules are pretty simple: Set up an Instagram account and use whatever (legitimate) means to push my following as high as possible. I'll scour every how-to, every online guide, and learn from the master himself, Vaynerchuk, and it'll be a piece of cake. (Narrator voice: It was not.)

Make the right choice.The best gifts for a console gamer

If you're in the market for a new system, the Xbox One S, PlayStation VR, Nintendo Switch and 2DS XL all made it into our holiday gift guide, for different reasons. We even dug up the best accessories available, no matter which platform you prefer.

Oops.Bungie's next 'Destiny 2' update backtracks on DLC mistakes

When Bungie rolled out its "Curse of Osiris" DLC, Destiny 2 players who didn't pay up found themselves locked out of certain in-game activities. A new update rolling out today is reverting most of those changes and nerfing the Prometheus Lens weapon that has wreaked havoc in PvP.

'Red Rocks' - Dave Chappelle.Trump signs directive ordering NASA to return to the Moon

Yesterday the president signed Space Policy Directive 1, which orders NASA to lead an "innovative space exploration program" that sends astronauts to the Moon and, "eventually," Mars. The plan is to partner with aerospace companies who have already begun work on their own, but it may take years to come to fruition.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.