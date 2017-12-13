PepsiCo pre-orders 100 Tesla electric semi trucks

CNBC also notes that all these big-name pre-orders can be seen as a vote of confidence in Tesla's product and price. The electric semi trucks will run between $150,000 and $180,000, depending on range, with a fancy "Founders Series" of semis coming in at $200,000. While those numbers are a bit higher than a traditional diesel truck, operating them may save companies $250,000 at a million miles of use, according to Tesla.

Tesla isn't the only company to bet big on electric semis, of course, with Mercedes and Cummins both planning on their own version of non-fossil fuel delivery vehicles. Tesla's offerings have the advantage in terms of range, though, which maybe why the pre-orders are already, ahem, rolling in.