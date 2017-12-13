PepsiCo pre-orders 100 Tesla electric semi trucks

Tesla's recently-revealed electric semi truck has taken the shipping world by storm, it seems, with orders for the vehicles coming from Walmart, DHL, Anheuser-Busch, and Canadian grocery chain Loblaws (no relation to Bob). Now PepsiCo tops the list with what CNBC calls the largest pre-order yet: a fleet of 100 electric trucks reserved before production starts in 2019.
CNBC also notes that all these big-name pre-orders can be seen as a vote of confidence in Tesla's product and price. The electric semi trucks will run between $150,000 and $180,000, depending on range, with a fancy "Founders Series" of semis coming in at $200,000. While those numbers are a bit higher than a traditional diesel truck, operating them may save companies $250,000 at a million miles of use, according to Tesla.
Tesla isn't the only company to bet big on electric semis, of course, with Mercedes and Cummins both planning on their own version of non-fossil fuel delivery vehicles. Tesla's offerings have the advantage in terms of range, though, which maybe why the pre-orders are already, ahem, rolling in.