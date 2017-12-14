Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on an NVIDIA Shield TV

Street Price: $80; Deal Price: $50

This deal matches the previous low price we've seen for our budget pick Android tablet. We only just saw this $50 low price during Black Friday sales, so this is a great time to pick up this tablet at a discount. With the holidays coming, this is a nice option while it lasts.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is our budget pick in our guide to the best Android tablets. Ryan Whitwam wrote, "If you want a cheap tablet for watching videos, reading, or browsing the Web, Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is great. It doesn't have access to the Google Play Store or any of Google's apps, but it costs just $80 and makes it easy to access Amazon content (especially for Prime members). Amazon's Fire OS (based on Android) runs very well on the tablet, and the Fire HD 8 offers better battery life than the ZenPad or Tab S3. The display is only 1280×800, but that's fine for a budget media tablet. The Fire HD 8 also has more-extensive parental controls than other tablets, making it a great family device. The selection of apps in Amazon's app store is small compared with what you can get via Google Play, but it includes most popular non-Google apps."

Street Price: $100; Deal Price: $75 w/ code HOLLY25!

If you're in the market for headphones for your young one, this is a great opportunity to pick some up at the best price we've seen. When you use code HOLLY25! in cart, it drops the price of the Puro BT2200 headphones from their normal price of $100 down to $75. This code deal beats the $80 pricing that we've seen on and off since the run-up to Black Friday, can be applied to any of the 4 available colors, and can be applied to multiple sets of headphones. The code is valid thru 12/21.

The Puro BT2200 Kids Headphones are our top pick in our guide to the best kids headphones. Lauren Dragan and Brent Butterworth wrote, "The Puro BT2200 is our pick because not only do these headphones remain within safe listening levels when used properly, but they were also the top pick of all our kid panelists, which means your little ones will be more likely to use them. The Bluetooth wireless connection—done correctly here—means that the Puro pair will play at the correct levels, whatever source the child uses it with. The wireless design is also handy for avoiding tangles, a favorite feature of our big-kid panelists. The size and weight fit kids from 2½ to 11 years comfortably, so you can buy these headphones once and they'll grow with your child, and they are sturdy enough that they should last a long time, too."

Street Price: $160; Deal Price: $128

Down to $128, this price matches a few previous deals we've posted on the Breville Boss To Go, but is still the lowest price we've seen in the last 6 months. Street price on this personal blender tends to sit between $150 and $160. Although we do see drops to $128 with some frequency, the price usually doesn't stay that low for more than a few days.

The Breville Boss To Go is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best personal blender. Lesley Stockton wrote, "The Breville Boss To Go offers smoother blending, sleeker design, and a better travel lid than our top pick. The Boss To Go blended kale the finest, and berry seeds were the smallest of all our picks. The Breville blends thick mixtures easily without straining. The stainless steel housing and sleeker design will look good on your counter top, and the travel lid has the largest opening of all the blenders we tested for easier drinking."

Street Price: $180; Deal Price: $150

If you're looking for a streaming device that supports 4K with HDR and is capable of playing local media via USB, the Nvidia Shield (2017) is a nice option that comes at a bit of a premium. Right now there's a drop that lessens that cost a bit. This sale sees this version of the Shield with remote (but without gaming controller) drop in-cart from its usual price of $180 down to $150, beating the previous low we've seen for this iteration. We've posted a deal for the player with remote and controller for $170, a better deal for gaming enthusiasts, but this is still a great price.

The Nvidia Shield TV is our local media streaming pick in our guide to the best media streaming devices. Chris Heinonen wrote, "If you want to play back lots of local media directly from a USB hard drive or thumb drive, the Nvidia Shield supports almost any file format and serves as a full Android TV streamer, which gives it access to a large and quickly growing selection of streaming apps. It also supports 4K playback, including HDR, from most streaming services that offer it."

