Apple signs ‘Battlestar Galactica’ developer for new space drama

Fargo co-executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi will join Moore on the project, which does not yet have a title. It's the third series ordered by Apple's worldwide video programming division, which is headed by former Sony execs Jamie Erlicht & Zack Van Amburg. The tech giant had previously hired Steven Spielberg to produce a new version of the old Amazing Stories anthology series, as well as buying a TV drama created by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

There's no news on when Moore's show will be released, but his experience is reason enough to get excited. He started as a writer and eventual producer on Star Trek: The Next Generation before moving on to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and a stint on Star Trek: Voyager. He became a showrunner on HBO's Carnivale before developing the rebooted Battlestar Galactica and later Starz's Outlander series adapting the books of the same name. Moore also co-developed Amazon's upcoming sci-fi anthology series, Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams.