Audi's latest models add Amazon Music to the dashboard

Compatible vehicles include the Audi A3, A4, A4 allroad, Audi Q7, R8, TT and 2018 models of the Audi Q5 and A5. Just sync the Audi MMI app with your car over WIFI and enter your Amazon login, and you're good to go. Now, you'll be able to navigate through the latest tunes, playlists, and your stored music purchases via the dashboard. No more Bluetooth or USB connections for you. Does the Audi-Amazon collab signal that Alexa voice controls are next? Well, if it's good enough for BMW.