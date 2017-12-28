LG unveils its first smart speaker with Google Assistant

The rest of the lineup is led by the SK10Y soundbar, a 5.1.2-channel companion to your TV with Chromecast support, Dolby Atmos processing, lossless audio and Meridian-made Height Elevation to put the sound at the level of the screen, theoretically providing extra clarity. There's also the PK-series Bluetooth speakers that use Meridian to produce "powerful and undistorted bass," and party speakers that kick out as much as 1,800W of power while supporting features like DJ and karaoke modes.

As is usually the case with these pre-CES teases, LG hasn't provided availability details for the ThinQ Speaker and other devices. And that may be important. We don't know for sure whether it's aimed at relatively low-cost speakers like the Sonos One or pricier models like Apple's upcoming HomePod. However, LG is clearly trying to avoid directly competing with the Amazon Echo, Google Home and other speakers where audio fidelity clearly isn't the top priority.