Image credit: Robert Falconer/FOX
What's on TV: 'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Falling Water' and 'X-Files'

Also: 'Desus & Mero,' 'Tesla's Death Ray,' and 'The Chi.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
5h ago in AV
301 Shares
'X-Files' Robert Falconer/FOX

Already binged your way through the new Black Mirror episodes? This weekend we'll have new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery and Falling Water, while Fox is ready to bring back The X-Files, again. Showtime is ready to premiere Lena Waithes' new series The Chi while Netflix has episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, The End of the F**king World, its new anime series Devilman Crybaby and Rotten, another documentary about the food industry.

The Breakfast Club is getting a Criterion Blu-ray release, while Outbreak: The New Nightmare comes to Xbox One along with The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III, which is free this month with Xbox Live Gold. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games & Streaming

  • The Breakfast Club (Criterion)
  • American Made (4K)
  • Cadillac Man
  • Hell Night
  • Snow Dogs
  • Brad's Status
  • Battle of the Sexes
  • The Adventurers
  • Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Xbox One)
  • Stikbold! A Dodgeball (Switch)
  • Pic-a-Pix (Switch)
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III (Xbox One)

Monday

  • The Bachelor (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM
  • Lucifer (winter premiere), Fox, 8 PM
  • The Wall (winter premiere), NBC, 8 PM
  • Sugar Bowl: Alabama vs. Clemson, ESPN, 8:50 PM
  • Better Late Than Never (season premiere), NBC, 9 PM
  • The Gifted (winter premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • Valor (winter premiere), CW, 9 PM

Tuesday

  • Marvel's Runaways, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Lethal Weapon (winter premiere), Fox, 8 PM
  • Ellen's Game of Games (series premiere), NBC, 8 PM
  • The Middle (winter premiere), ABC, 8 PM
  • NCIS (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM
  • WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
  • Fresh Off the Boat (winter premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Black-ish (winter premiere), ABC, 9 PM
  • Bull (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • LA to Vegas (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • Major Crimes, TNT, 9 PM
  • The Mick (winter premiere), Fox, 9:30 PM
  • Chicago Med (winter premiere), NBC, 10 PM
  • Teachers, TV Land, 10 PM
  • Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, ABC, 10 PM
  • NCIS: NO (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM
  • Tesla's Death Ray: A Death Declassified (series premiere), Discovery, 10 PM
  • Hamilton's Pharmacopeia, Viceland, 10 PM
  • The Challenge, MTV, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Wednesday

  • The Amazing Race (season premiere), CBS, 8 PM
  • The Blacklist (winter premiere), NBC, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs (winter premiere), ABC, 8 PM
  • Grown-ish (series premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
  • The X-Files (season premiere), Fox, 8 PM
  • The Librarians,TNT, 8 PM
  • Speechless (winter premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Grown-ish (series premiere), Freeform, 8:30 PM
  • 9-1-1 (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU (winter premiere), NBC, 9 PM
  • Modern Family (winter premiere), ABC, 9 PM
  • Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, A&E, 9 PM
  • Seal Team (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • Vikings, History, 9 PM
  • American Housewife (winter premiere), ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Criminal Minds (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD (winter premiere), NBC, 10 PM
  • Match Game (season premiere), ABC, 10 PM
  • Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Knightfall, History, 10 PM
  • Catfish (season premiere), MTV, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM

Thursday

  • The Big Bang Theory (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM
  • The Four: Battle for Stardom (series premiere), Fox, 8 PM
  • Superstore (winter premiere), NBC, 8 PM
  • The Good Place (winter premiere), NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Young Sheldon (winter premiere), NBC, 8:30 PM
  • Will & Grace (winter premiere), NBC, 9 PM
  • Killing Fields (season premiere), Discovery, 9 PM
  • Truth and Lies: Waco, ABC, 9 PM
  • Van Helsing (season finale), Syfy, 9 PM
  • Mom (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • Life in Pieces (winter premiere), CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Great News, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • S.W.A.T. (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM
  • Chicago Fire (winter premiere), NBC, 10 PM
  • Beerland (season finale), Viceland, 10 PM
  • Top Chef, Bravo, 10 PM
  • Damnation, USA, 10 PM
  • Ghost Wars (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
  • Superstition, Syfy, 11 PM

Friday

  • The End of the F**king World, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Before I Wake, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Rotten (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Devilman Crybaby (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Child Support (series premiere), ABC, 8 PM
  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (winter premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • MacGyver (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM
  • US Figure Skating Championships, NBC, 8 PM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (winter premiere), ABC, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0 (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • Blue Bloods (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM

Saturday

  • A Tale of Two Coreys, Lifetime 8 PM
  • Falling Water (season premiere), USA, 10 PM

Sunday

  • The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, NBC, 8 PM
  • The Simpsons (winter premiere), Fox, 8 PM
  • America's Funniest Home Videos, ABC, 8 PM
  • Wisdom of the Crowd (winter premiere), CBS, 8 PM
  • Ghosted (winter premiere), Fox, 8:30 PM
  • Star Trek: Discovery (winter premiere), CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
  • Family Guy (winter premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • NCIS: LA (winter premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Shark Tank, ABC, 9 PM
  • The Last Man on Earth, Fox, 9:30 PM
  • The Chi (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM
  • Madam Secretary (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM

[All times listed are in ET]

