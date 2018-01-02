Apple's latest acquisition will bolster its tools for app developers

The startup says that it has joined Apple's Xcode engineering group and is accepting no new customers, though the service will remain available to existing ones. The free starter plans and Android customers will lose access as of March 1st of this year. Apple confirmed the acquisition to TechCrunch, as well.

Buddybuild will remain in the same offices for now. "We've always been proud to be a Canadian company, so we're also pleased that we will be staying right here in Vancouver — a hotbed of developer and engineering talent," the team wrote on its announcement blog post.