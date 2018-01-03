LG's new CLOi robots want to serve at hotels and supermarkets

As you can tell from the name, you can expect to see LG's Serving Robot at the likes of hotels, airport lounges and maybe even restaurants, where it can deliver drinks and meals to customers using its sliding tray. It also appears to have second compartment at the top which can provide other items -- like a towel as shown in the above photo.

As for the Porter Robot, it's designed to handle express check-in and check-out (including payments) to reduce wait time at hotels, as well as to help carry a suitcase around. There's no word on what the maximum suitcase size is, but based on the above photo, it should at least be a medium-sized suitcase instead of hand-carry size.

Last but not least, the Shopping Cart Robot is exactly what it says it is, and it'll be showing up at premium supermarkets. It has a built-in barcode scanner that lets customers check prices, as well as a display to show your shopping list. The robot is also able to lead you to your desired products, and you can make such requests through a smartphone app. As to how the robot will be following a customer around, that's yet to be confirmed.

Specific details on these new LG CLOi robots are still light at the moment, but we'll obviously hear more about them at CES next week, so stay tuned.

