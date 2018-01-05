A USB power cable for Amazon's 4K Fire TV now exists

One thing that might deter you from getting Amazon's 4K Fire TV is that it has to be connected to a power outlet, and that visible cable could ruin your sweet home theater setup. Mission, an accessory-maker, has taken things into its own hands and created a USB power cable for the streaming device, which it says works with all powered ports. Is it a good idea to use it? We don't know, but the option exists if you want it.
Most TVs' USB ports don't have a strong enough output to run the 4K Fire TV, which needs 1200mA to run continuously, so you can't use an ordinary cable. Plugging the device directly into a TV's port leads to resets -- sometimes, it doesn't even work. Mission's has a small box with a lithium-ion battery that stores excess current, and it releases that extra power when the Fire TV needs more electricity than what the USB source can provide. The solution is now available on Amazon for $20, but it's currently on sale for $15 at Mission's website if you're just purchasing to sate your curiosity and want to save a few bucks.