Intel faces multiple lawsuits over chip security vulnerabilities

It's still early -- the flaws were only officially revealed on Wednesday -- so Intel could be facing more lawsuits going forward. In the week following Apple's reveal that it intentionally slows older iPhone models to prevent sudden shutdowns, it was hit with a number of lawsuits in multiple countries.

Intel says 90 percent of affected chips should be patched by the end of the week while companies like Microsoft, Google and Apple are also releasing updates to mitigate the effects of the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities.