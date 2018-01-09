Show More Results

Samsung knows exactly how to sell mobile VR to the public

Rides!

Terrence O'Brien, @TerrenceOBrien
2h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
86 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    Mobile VR has a reputation as being a sort of cheap and underwhelming experience. Samsung is rolling into CES trying its hardest to discourage that preconception. In the Grand Lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center (right next to Engadget's gorgeous stage) the company has the Samsung Galaxy Experience Zone. Here you can ski or snowboard down a virtual mountain, hurtle down a skeleton track or even fly through the air with dinosaurs. Each station was paired with additional paraphernalia to bring the experience to life like a lateral ski trainer or rows of flight-sim seats.

    The most intense though, was clearly the dinosaur flight sim. It was the sort of simulator ride you'd typically see in a big amusement park. The Gear VR floods your vision with beautifully rendered dinos and Jurassic vistas, while the seat itself tilts, banks and -- yes -- even turns completely upside down. It is not recommended for those easily made nauseous by VR experiences (like yours truly). I spent half the ride with my eyes shut to keep from puking (and trying to ignore the pain of the harness crushing my bathing suit area). UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith seemed to enjoy it though (both the ride and my own suffering).

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

    In this article: ces2018, gadgetry, gadgets, galaxy, gaming, gear, gearvr, hands-on, samsung, video, vr
    By Terrence O'Brien @TerrenceOBrien

    After a brief stint in the IT industry, Terrence made the transition to tech journalism and never looked back. Early in his career he took a particular interest in the intersection of technology and politics. Now, as managing editor of Engadget, he helps lead an impressive team of reporters that explores how that tech permeates our society. He's appeared on RT, NY1, The Brian Lehrer Show, WSJ Radio and ABC Radio. In his downtime Terrence brews beer and collects hobbies at an alarming rate.

    86 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save
    Comments
    Sign In

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr