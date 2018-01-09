Samsung knows exactly how to sell mobile VR to the public

The most intense though, was clearly the dinosaur flight sim. It was the sort of simulator ride you'd typically see in a big amusement park. The Gear VR floods your vision with beautifully rendered dinos and Jurassic vistas, while the seat itself tilts, banks and -- yes -- even turns completely upside down. It is not recommended for those easily made nauseous by VR experiences (like yours truly). I spent half the ride with my eyes shut to keep from puking (and trying to ignore the pain of the harness crushing my bathing suit area). UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith seemed to enjoy it though (both the ride and my own suffering).

