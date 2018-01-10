How HP plans to sell laptops to millennials in 2018

In 2017, HP chose some surprising places to launch its laptops and show off its technology -- music festivals like Coachella and Panorama. Here at a more conventional tech launchpad, the company unveiled a couple of new laptops: the Spectre x360 15 and the Envy x2. We had a chat with Chief Technology Officer and VP of Product Experience Mike Nash to learn more about the company's devices launched at CES, as well as how it determines what new features to add to its laptops. If you missed our interview when it aired live, here's a nifty recap video for you to catch up.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.