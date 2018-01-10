SteelSeries' new gaming mouse won't skip when you pick it up

There are also improvements for those times when your mouse is planted on terra firma. Where many gaming mice place adjustable weights in one spot, the Rival 600 puts its weights on the side. This lets you adjust the center of gravity of the mouse rather than just its overall heft. And like many gaming mice in this class, there's an abundance of customizable RGB lighting as well as savable macros and button maps. The main sensor is the same 12,000 CPI TrueMove 3 sensor as in the Rival 310.

The 600 is available today for $80/£80. The price is about right, then, but the question is whether or not wiping out cursor skip is important enough to justify an upgrade. There's no shortage of alternatives in this price class, and each of them has their own tricks. SteelSeries' main advantage is simply that it's addressing a common (if minor) problem. If skipping is even slightly irritating to you, you may notice the improvement on a daily basis.

