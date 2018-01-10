Sting is the narrator in 'Where the Water Tastes Like Wine'

Developers Dim Bulb Games and Serenity Forge revealed the voice cast today and it includes a lineup of gaming's heavy hitters, including Dave Fennoy (Lee in Telltale's The Walking Dead), Cissy Jones (Delilah in Firewatch) and Kimberly Brooks (Ashley Williams in Mass Effect 3). And then there's Sting.

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is a surreal, poetic journey through American legend and fantasy, featuring hand-drawn art and original folk music. It spans a century of US history, introducing players to a vast cast of drifters, fortune tellers and magical creatures -- which makes the inclusion of Sting, a British rock musician, even more unexpected.

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine is developed by Dim Bulb Games and Serenity Forge, and published by Good Shepherd Entertainment. Look out for it on PC in early 2018 -- we certainly are.