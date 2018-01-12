Bezos family donates $33 million to Dreamers scholarship program

Prior to President Trump's decision to remove DACA protections in September, hundreds of CEOs, including Bezos, signed a letter asking him to keep the program intact and many voiced their disappointment when the president decided to end protections. In October, companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon said they would lobby Congress to pass DACA protection legislation and in November, over 100 companies filed an amicus brief in support of plaintiffs aiming to reinstate DACA protections.

Dreamers receiving aid from TheDream.US get $33,000 in scholarships spread out over four years. "Our students are highly motivated and determined to succeed in college and in life. We're a three-and-a-half-year-old program, so we don't yet have graduation rates," said the organization's president, Candy Marshall, in a statement. "But our scholars are thriving academically. 94% return to their college after the first year; the national average is 72%. We expect a 75% graduation rate."