Amazon makes it easier to find live shows on Fire TV

The On Now row appears at the top of the guide and shows all the programming available to you live, provided you're a subscriber to HBO, Showtime, Starz or Cinemax. The channel guide also lets you browse all of the shows and movies you can watch in the future, just like a standard cable TV guide. Simply press the Options hamburger button on the Alexa Voice Remote while you're watching live TV to access the guide. All the channels you've favorited will show up at the top, too. You can also do the same thing with your voice, either with the microphone button on your Alexa Voice Remote or via a connected Echo device. "Alexa, watch HBO" could be your new rallying cry.