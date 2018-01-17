Amazon renews ‘The Tick’ for a second season

"I am so excited that Amazon wants to continue this wildly fruitful collaboration and that this amazing cast gets to stay together, and that we get to build this mythos further, wider, deeper, and taller," series creator Ben Edlund said in a statement. "We got a good ball of mud spinning with the right tilt of axis, I'm very happy we have this opportunity to keep peopling it." Naturally, The Tick also had something to say about the series renewal. "You feel it too, don't you? Destiny's warm hand in the small of your back, pushing, pushing. She's on a roll," he said.

Series leads Peter Serafinowicz and Griffin Newman will be be returning for season two and additional casting will be announced later on. The 10-episode second season is scheduled to debut in 2019 and production will begin this year. The second half of season one kicks off on February 23rd.