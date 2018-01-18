'Counter-Strike' tournaments will now stream exclusively on Facebook

ESL has previously had streaming deals with Own3d, Twitch and YouTube, and says its past broadcast successes have given it confidence to explore new platforms for streaming, even if that means losing out in the short term. Speaking to Polygon, ESL's senior vice president of media rights and distribution, Nik Adams said, "We may lose 10 or 15 percent of our audience, but then we grow because we reach a new audience." However, ESL isn't putting all of its eggs in one basket, as the new deal doesn't appear to include other ESL tournaments, such as the Intel Extreme Masters and ESL Pro League.