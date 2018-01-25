Amazon adds single sign-on across select Fire TV apps

Amazon teased single sign-in across apps when it launched its new 4K Fire TV last September. It's only now, though, that the company is making good on its promise. If you have a login from a cable TV provider that supports SSO authentication (like Dish, DirecTV, AT&T Uverse, Verizon FiOS and Cox Cablevision), you can sign in once and have access to a a ton of TV network apps. The new ability should roll out over the next several hours, according to an Amazon spokesperson.
So far, the apps that currently support this on Fire TV include Freeform, Syfy, USA, Bravo, E!, Telemundo, CNNgo, A&E, History, Lifetime, Turner TCM, HGTV, Food Network, DIY, Travel Channel, Cooking Channel, AMC, BBC and Hallmark. Along with other apps, those for TBS and TNT should also work in the coming weeks and months.