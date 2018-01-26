Lenovo’s VR Classroom kits come with Daydream headsets

Along with headsets and software, the kit comes with a Lenovo Tab 4 PLUS 10-inch tablet, a Ruckus R510 commercial router, a cart or case depending on the size of the kit being purchased, training videos, expert consultation and monthly webinars.

Google Expeditions got started in 2015 as a limited-release learning platform, and it saw a wide release the following year. Last year, Google debuted a solo mode that made it easier for people to experience Expeditions outside of a classroom setting.

Lenovo's VR Classroom will be available this April in the US and the fall for Canada. There are three kit tiers -- a three-student pack, a 10-student pack and a 24-student pack -- with the lowest tier starting at $2,899.