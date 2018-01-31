Show More Results

Image credit: Nintendo
Nintendo will bring 'Mario Kart Tour' to smartphones by March 2019

Another familiar franchise is going mobile.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago in Mobile
Nintendo

After Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, the next Nintendo game to get a mobile version is Mario Kart. Following up on the company's plan to release 2-3 games per year (there's a Zelda game in development too) Mario Kart Tour is scheduled to arrive at some point before March 2019. Other than the title and vague release window we don't know much about the game yet. It will probably ship after the launch of Nintendo Switch Online, and, given the lack of detail around Nintendo's Mario movie, well ahead of the animated feature announced tonight.

