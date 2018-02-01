Qualcomm hopes Samsung deal will fix its antitrust woes

The two companies plan to work together on Qualcomm's processors, facilitating a "transition to 5G". Qualcomm has already agreed similar commitments from a number of Chinese smartphone makers, including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. The partnership will surely help to counteract the damaging effects of the numerous fines and legal battles the company has faced in recent times. The deal was announced as Qualcomm reported first-quarter revenue growth of just one percent, after it swung to a net loss of $6 billion in the three months ending December 2017. It needs to start demonstrating strong growth again if it's to avoid a hostile takeover bid from rival Broadcom which, if successful, would be the biggest takeover in tech history.