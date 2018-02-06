Two men charged with bank fraud following 'jackpotting' heist

Last month, security researcher Brian Krebs wrote about jackpotting coming to the US, noting in a follow-up post that a handful of individuals had been arrested last November for allegedly carrying out a string of jackpotting heists in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. It appears that ATMs running outdated Windows software are the main targets. Along with the Cromwell jackpotting theft, law enforcement officials and ATM manufacturers have been looking into attacks in two other Connecticut cities as well as Providence, Rhode Island.

The two men -- a Massachusetts resident and a Spanish national -- face a maximum of 30 years in prison.