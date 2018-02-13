Chris Rock’s first Netflix special debuts February 14th

Over the last couple of years, Netflix has snagged quite a few high-profile comedians. Last year, the streaming service aired three Dave Chappelle specials, one from Patton Oswalt and the first of two Jerry Seinfeld specials. Ellen Degeneres also has a Netflix special in the works. In addition to big names, Netflix also got the rights to the Def Comedy Jam 25th anniversary special and will also start airing 15-minute stand-up specials featuring a number of newer names to the comedic scene.

Chris Rock: Tamborine was filmed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and was directed by Bo Burnham.