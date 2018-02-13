Samsung's Galaxy S9 may offer its own version of Apple's Animoji

The rumor also reinforces some previous leaks, including a rear camera with aperture control (as bright as f/1.5), dual rear cameras on the larger S9 Plus and stereo speakers. And like it or not, the Bixby hardware button would remain -- hopefully Bixby 2.0 fares better here.

There's no guarantee that you'll see us making funny faces at the S9 when it's unveiled on February 25th. ETNews has a mixed track record when it comes to scoops. The outlet did accurately predict an upgraded LG V30, however, and much of what it has described is at least consistent with what we've heard before. If so, the S9 really will be an evolution of the S8 that focuses more on adding popular features than reinventing the wheel.