Amazon backs Marie Curie biopic starring Rosamund Pike

Satrapi notes that Radioactive will explore the discovery of radioactivity, including the Curies' "humanist" approach and the long-term consequences (both good and bad) of exploiting its behavior. It might follow the path of movies like The Imitation Game, where science and technology are more than just backdrops for a typical drama.

Studiocanal will distribute the movie in Australia, France, Germany and New Zealand, while Amazon will take care of the rights everywhere else.

The movie has only just started production, so there's no release date to work with. This is clearly part of Amazon's strategy to swing for the fences and produce blockbuster hits, mind you. While Amazon isn't necessarily expecting the award success of Imitation Game, it would likely be happy if Radioactive was mentioned in the same sentence.