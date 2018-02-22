Discord signs eSports pros to use its chat app

Discord has become something of a gaming chat-app phenomenon lately, partnering with Spotify for in-chat soundtracks, adding video chat and screensharing and bringing verified official game channels to its service. Now the company plans to expand into the eSports realm by partnering with more than 20 teams, including Team Liquid, DreamHack, and almost every Overwatch League team out there. The program launches February 22nd on the company's verified servers and will let team members and fans chat, share news and discuss upcoming matches.
Team Liquid, the eSports powerhouse from the Netherlands, already uses Discord for its official communications. "When it came to making a decision on what voice communication software Team Liquid would use to communicate and create community with our fans," the team wrote in a statement, "there was no question that Discord was the obvious choice. There's simply nothing that rivals the quality of the product."