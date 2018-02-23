CamSoda’s RubGrub is a pizza-ordering button for your vibrator

All you have to do is connect your RubGrub to your phone via Bluetooth and plug in your payment and delivery information. Domino's is the only option as of now, but CamSoda says that it plans to add Mexican and Chinese food chain options in the future. You can snag the RubGrub alone for $20 or buy it with a Nora for $120.

While RubGrub was developed in collaboration with Lovense, Domino's appears to have had nothing to do with it. The company told Fox News earlier this week, "This is news to us. We have not worked with this company, nor have we authorized them to use our name in conjunction with their 'toy.'"

Image: CamSoda