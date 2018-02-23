Samsung revives Opera's data-saving app as a Galaxy exclusive

As VentureBeat reports, the application has gotten a bit of a UI refresh, but also isn't a VPN anymore. Instead, the app has a DNS masking feature that keeps your IP address intact. Samsung promises to keep updating Max's data-saving and privacy protection measures. The app will come pre-installed on certain devices in developing nations including Argentine, Brazil, India, Indonesia, Mexico, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam.

Of all of Samsung's branded apps, this might be the most helpful and useful. After all, plenty of people already have a platform-agnostic mobile email client they like, or set of productivity apps. At least Max is useful for a broader set of users.