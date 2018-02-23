Sony’s new flagships ditch an aging design for full screens

The two phones appear to be mostly similar, other than their different sizes. The XZ2 boasts a 5.7-inch screen, while the compact version measures at 5.0 inches. They both are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 (reportedly the same chip in the Samsung Galaxy S9) and run on Android 8.0.0 Oreo.

The XZ2 will come in four different colors -- silver, pink, black and green -- and has 3D glass on both sides, attached to an aluminum frame. The XZ2 comes in a glossy finish, while the XZ2 compact sports a a non-scratch polycarbonate finish. Both phones have Gorilla Glass 5 protecting their full-HD LCDs.

According to Venture Beat, the 19-megapixel camera on the back is the same as is found on the XZ Premium and the back of the phone also boasts a fingerprint scanner. The XZ2 is capable of wireless charging, with a 3180 mAh battery; the XZ2 compact only supports wired charging, however, and its battery is 2870 mAh.

These phones will officially be revealed on Sunday at MWC 2018, which is when we'll learn pricing and other details. They'll likely be available sometime in March.