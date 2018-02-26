This year's bigger Galaxy handset focuses on its picture-taking capabilities: The S9+ is Samsung's first flagship with a dual camera, which brings it in line with competing phones like the Pixel 2 XL as well as its sibling Galaxy Note 8. There's also a plethora of new software tricks to make the most of its new picture taking rig, which you can read all about in our hands-on. However, if you're all about the number crunching, check out the table below, where we'd laid out the key specs of the S9+ as well as its closest competition, including both flavors of iPhone. Of course, numbers aren't everything, so you'll have to stay tuned for our full review of the S9 and S9+ in a few weeks.
|Galaxy S9+
|Pixel 2 XL
|iPhone X
|iPhone 8 Plus
|Pricing
|$840 (off contract)
|$849, $949 (off contract)
|$999, $1149 (off contract)
|$799, $949 (off contract)
|Dimensions
|158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm (6.22 inches)
|157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9mm (6.2 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches)
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
|158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)
|Weight
|189g (6.67 ounces)
|175g (6.17 ounces)
|174g (6.14 ounces)
|202g (7.13 ounces)
|Screen size
|6.2 inches (157.48mm)
|6 inches (152.4mm)
|5.8 inches (147.32mm)
|5.5 inches (139.7mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,960 x 1,440 (529ppi)
|2,880 x 1,440 (538ppi)
|2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
|1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
|Screen type
|Quad HD+ Super AMOLED
|Quad HD pOLED
|Super Retina OLED
|Retina HD IPS LCD
|Battery
|3,500mAh
|3,520mAh
|2,716mAh
|2,691mAh
|Internal storage
|64GB
|64 / 128GB
|64 / 256 GB
|64 / 256 GB
|External storage
|microSD
|None
|None
|None
|Rear camera
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
|Front-facing cam
|8MP, f/1.7
|8MP, f/2.4
|7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
|7MP f/2.2
|Video capture
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|4K at 60fps
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A11 Bionic
|CPU
|2.8GHz octa-core
|2.35GHz octa-core
|2.39GHz hexa-core
|2.39GHz hexa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|Apple three-core
|Apple three-core
|RAM
|6GB
|4GB
|3GB
|3GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Android 8.0
|iOS 11
|iOS 11
|Other features
|Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|Fingerprint sensor, IP67 certified,
USB-C
|Face ID, IP67 certified, Lightning connector,
Qi wireless charging
|Fingerprint sensor, IP67 certified, Lightning connector,
Qi wireless charging
