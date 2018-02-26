This year's bigger Galaxy handset focuses on its picture-taking capabilities: The S9+ is Samsung's first flagship with a dual camera, which brings it in line with competing phones like the Pixel 2 XL as well as its sibling Galaxy Note 8. There's also a plethora of new software tricks to make the most of its new picture taking rig, which you can read all about in our hands-on. However, if you're all about the number crunching, check out the table below, where we'd laid out the key specs of the S9+ as well as its closest competition, including both flavors of iPhone. Of course, numbers aren't everything, so you'll have to stay tuned for our full review of the S9 and S9+ in a few weeks.