Image credit: Samsung
The Galaxy S9+ vs. the competition: Beyond the dual cameras

There's a ton of small changes packed into the S9's familiar-looking body, but how does it stack up against other flagships?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
3h ago in Mobile
Samsung

This year's bigger Galaxy handset focuses on its picture-taking capabilities: The S9+ is Samsung's first flagship with a dual camera, which brings it in line with competing phones like the Pixel 2 XL as well as its sibling Galaxy Note 8. There's also a plethora of new software tricks to make the most of its new picture taking rig, which you can read all about in our hands-on. However, if you're all about the number crunching, check out the table below, where we'd laid out the key specs of the S9+ as well as its closest competition, including both flavors of iPhone. Of course, numbers aren't everything, so you'll have to stay tuned for our full review of the S9 and S9+ in a few weeks.

Galaxy S9+ Pixel 2 XL iPhone X iPhone 8 Plus
Pricing $840 (off contract) $849, $949 (off contract) $999, $1149 (off contract) $799, $949 (off contract)
Dimensions 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5mm (6.22 inches) 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9mm (6.2 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches) 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches) 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)
Weight 189g (6.67 ounces) 175g (6.17 ounces) 174g (6.14 ounces) 202g (7.13 ounces)
Screen size 6.2 inches (157.48mm) 6 inches (152.4mm) 5.8 inches (147.32mm) 5.5 inches (139.7mm)
Screen resolution 2,960 x 1,440 (529ppi) 2,880 x 1,440 (538ppi) 2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
Screen type Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Quad HD pOLED Super Retina OLED Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery 3,500mAh 3,520mAh 2,716mAh 2,691mAh
Internal storage 64GB 64 / 128GB 64 / 256 GB 64 / 256 GB
External storage microSD None None None
Rear camera Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 12.2MP, f/1.8, 1.4μm pixel size Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4		 Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
Front-facing cam 8MP, f/1.7 8MP, f/2.4 7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2 7MP f/2.2
Video capture 4K at 60fps 4K at 30fps 4K at 60fps 4K at 60fps
NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0 v5.0 v5.0
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Apple A11 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.35GHz octa-core 2.39GHz hexa-core 2.39GHz hexa-core
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 540 Apple three-core Apple three-core
RAM 6GB 4GB 3GB 3GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system Android 8.0 Android 8.0 iOS 11 iOS 11
Other features Fingerprint sensor, IP68 certified,
USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, WPC/PMA wireless charging		 Fingerprint sensor, IP67 certified,
USB-C		 Face ID, IP67 certified, Lightning connector,
Qi wireless charging		 Fingerprint sensor, IP67 certified, Lightning connector,
Qi wireless charging

Follow all the latest news from MWC 2018 right here.

