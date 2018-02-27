‘Transparent’ creator Jill Soloway heads new Amazon book imprint

Jill Soloway, creator of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning show Transparent, is heading another Amazon project. The company announced today that Soloway will be the editor-at-large of a new Amazon Publishing imprint, Topple Books, which will feature a diverse slate of writers working in narrative nonfiction and fiction. "We live in a complicated, messy world where every day we have to proactively re-center our own experiences by challenging privilege. With Topple Books we're looking for those undeniably compelling essential voices so often not heard," Soloway said in a statement. "I can't think of a more perfect collaborator than Amazon Publishing to make our dream of a revolutionary publishing imprint come true."
Topple is also the name of Soloway's production company, which, along with Transparent, produced I Love Dick for Amazon and currently has eight TV shows and four films in development with the company. Transparent is scheduled to return for a fifth season, though it will be doing so without Jeffrey Tambor who was removed from the show following multiple allegations of sexual harassment. I Love Dick was cancelled last month after just one season.
Soloway, while more well-known for their TV and film writing, directing and producing, has also published two works -- a novella titled "Jodi K." and a collection of essays titled Tiny Ladies in Shiny Pants: Based on a True Story. Topple Books is one of 15 Amazon Publishing imprints and it will publish, women of color, gender non-conforming, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer writers.