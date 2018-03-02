Arizona no longer requires safety drivers in autonomous vehicles

Ducey's order comes just days after California announced that fully driverless cars will be allowed on its roads starting in April. And both states have played host to a number of self-driving vehicles tests in recent years. In Arizona, Waymo, Intel, Uber and GM are among those testing their driverless tech. However, while California will require remote operators and special permits, Arizona won't institute such regulations.

Waymo is already preparing a driverless taxi fleet to operate in the Phoenix area. It plans to launch the service later this year.