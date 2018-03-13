Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

Android Oreo 8.1 is finally available for Essential Phones

Do many people care, though?
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
2h ago in Mobile
Comments
108 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

Andy Rubin's Essential Phone appeared midway through last year, poised to take on the Samsung-Apple hegemony with a sleek, rugged design. The company skipped updating its phones to Android's Oreo 8.0 release, and rather opted to wait for Oreo 8.1. Today is that day, then, with the company announcing the update is available for Essential phones immediately.

Oreo 8.1 gets a faster start up, smart text selection, instant apps and windowed video multitasking features. Of course, not that many folks are waiting for the new operating system. The IDC noted last month that Essential had shipped less than 90,000 phones in the first six months after launch. Still, if you've got an Essential phone and want the latest OS now (it's been available for Nexus and Pixel devices since December), just check your phone for the over the air update.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr