Android Oreo 8.1 is finally available for Essential Phones

We're excited to announce the full release of Android Oreo 8.1 on Essential Phone! Check your phone now for the update. pic.twitter.com/0PwPBMj6h1 — Essential (@essential) March 13, 2018

Oreo 8.1 gets a faster start up, smart text selection, instant apps and windowed video multitasking features. Of course, not that many folks are waiting for the new operating system. The IDC noted last month that Essential had shipped less than 90,000 phones in the first six months after launch. Still, if you've got an Essential phone and want the latest OS now (it's been available for Nexus and Pixel devices since December), just check your phone for the over the air update.